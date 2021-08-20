Make use of Central welfare schemes: Kishan Reddy

Suryapet: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Friday asked the people to play cooperate in the successful implementation of welfare schemes introduced by the Centre by utilising them properly.

Speaking at a meeting held at Vanijya Bhavan Centre, Kishan Reddy said he took up Praja Ashirvada Yatra to create awareness among the public on the welfare schemes of the Centre. “People should utilise thes welfare schemes that are meant for different sections of society,” he said.

The Union Minister paid tributes to Galwan martyr Col. Bikumalla Santhosh Babu at his statue near the Court Junction in the town earlier.

COVID vaccination to children soon

Pointing out that Covid vaccine was being administering to people free of cost, he said vaccines for children would also be launched soon in the country. Everyone should follow Covid appropriate behavior and must take the vaccine which would help contain the spread of the virus.

He said the Centre would extend free rice to the poor people even after Dewali festival, if required, to help the families during these pandemic times. It had also provided Rs 50 lakhs insurance cover to Corona warriors and Rs 5 lakhs insurance cover to media persons.

BJP leaders Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao, Madagoni Srinivas Goud and others attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .