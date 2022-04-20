Make use of summer camp: SATS chief tells trainees

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy inaugurated the summer sports training camp at the SaroorNagar Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

This camp is providing training for about 300 athletes in various disciplines. The SATS chief said providing training for children at an early age will help them to become champions in future.

He said that boys and girls in the age groups of six to 16 years can join in the training camp and avail training in morning, afternoon and evening until May 31. The chairman urged the athletes to utilise the facilities at the summer camp and to improve their talent in their respective fields.

He hoped the athletes will excel in the game and bring medals for State and country at the international level. State Sports Authority Deputy Director, Dhanalakshmi, Ranga Reddy District DYSO, Errabelli Venkateswara Rao, other coaches, staff, athletes and parents attended the event.

