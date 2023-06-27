Telangana: Selection competitions for admissions into sports schools from July 1 to 5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:06 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Mancherial: District Youth Services and Sports Officer B Srikanth Reddy said that mandal and district-level selection competitions would be organized to carry out admissions into Class 4 and 5 at sports schools located in Karimnagar, Adilabad and Hakeempet and organized by Sports Authority of Telangana State. He issued a press statement here on Tuesday.

Reddy said that students born from September 1 of 2014 to August 31 of 2015 were eligible to participate in a mandal level selection competition for admissions into Class IV, while students born between September 31 of 2014 and August 31 of 2014 would be permitted take part in the competition for admissions into Class V. While mandal level selection competition will be held from July 1 to 5, district level event would be organized on July 12 and 13.

Twenty male and female students from a mandal would be selected for each class. Similar number of students would be chosen from the district for participating in a state-level selection competition to be conducted on July 25. Students are advised to enroll their names before July 24. They are required to participate in jump, run, vertical jump, flexibility test, 800-meter long run, etc, tests.

