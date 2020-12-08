Making his own mark

Having appeared in supporting roles earlier, Tanishq Reddy is trying his luck as a hero now.

Like most aspirants who are out to prove themselves and make their own identity in the Telugu film industry, Tanishq Reddy too has done what it takes to set foot, and stabilise, in the film industry.

Right from losing around 40-50 kilos to making the rounds of production offices on a daily basis, Tanishq had done it all and finally managed to start his career in a supporting role in Duniya (2007) and later acted in the 2014 action-comedy Aa Aiduguru, and the 2019 films like Sakala Kala Vallabhudu and Darpanam.

In an attempt to prove his mettle, Tanishq has now come up with Neetho Na Parichayam. He has also come into the limelight when he tried helping needy people in his own way. “It’s been almost a decade getting into the industry, and I have learned a lot. It’s very difficult to make name in the industry. I used to weigh 110 kg and because of my passion, I lost around 50 kg and made sure I become fit to suit the screen. But unfortunately, when I went for the auditions they were expecting a boy next door,” said Tanishq Reddy.

“Before getting into the industry, I have done my acting classes from Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute and later joined Shiamak Davar’s institute for dance,” shares Tanishq who later decided to train people who were passionate about dance and being fit.

“It’s not just hard work but also contacts that matter a lot in the industry,” says Tanishq who first found a director and later searched for a producer. “I’m thankful to the producer who believed in me and produced a film. I’m more keen about choosing the right kind of roles now and give them my best out,” says the actor.

Passion alone doesn’t help you sustain in the industry but one also needs backup income. Understanding this, Tanishq has done various things in between to survive. “I got into real estate and event management. It’s not just for my own survival but also to help others; I feel blessed being able to help others in the pandemic time,” said the hero who helped some people to reach their hometown through E passes, and donated groceries for needy.

Tanishq made his official debut in 2014 with Allu Arjun’s I Am That Change a Telugu short-film directed by Sukumar. Having debuted as a hero in 2019 with Sakala Kala Vallabhudu, he is getting ready with two more projects which may release once the theatres open.

