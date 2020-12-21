Making mathematics fun for children

Mathematics expresses itself everywhere in almost every facet of life- in nature all around us.

Akshara Vaagdevi International School in collaboration with Pallavi Model Schools celebrated virtual Mathematics Week for the students from grades I to VIII to commemorate the birth anniversary of famous Mathematician Sir Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Mathematics expresses itself everywhere in almost every facet of life- in nature all around us. To develop computational skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills in students, the school organised a week-long activity from December 14 to 19. Activities on topics such as the importance of math in everyday life, math quiz to test numerical ability, reasoning and observation skills, a puppet show competition for students to integrate art and language in mathematics, fancy dress competition representing famous mathematicians and their contributions in the field of math, these activities were conducted for students. Students enthusiastically participated in the activities which they found both fun and learning.

Competition elevates engagement in students, to make math fun-filled where students find new enthusiasm to engage, Math O Magician, an inter-school math quiz competition is organized by AVIS, partnering with NIIT e Guru, for the students.

