Malaika Arora and Aditi Govitrikar having a magical time in Baku

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:44 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: Azerbaijan’s capital city, Baku, has become a popular destination for travellers. Bollywood actor Maliaka Arora and Dr. Aditi Govitrikar embarked on an exciting vacation to Baku accompanied by a few more of her close girl gang.

The girl gang kicked off their Baku escapade by immersing themselves in the captivating charm of the Old City. The pictures are doing the rounds on the internet as Malaika has shared the adorable pics of herself with her gal pals on her social media. Dr. Aditi Govitrikar can be seen posing at a historic site, where she looks elegant and blissful posing in white mini shorts paired with a black sleeveless top. Sporting hoop earrings and a cap, Aditi was also seen praying with folded hands in front of a pit of fire at the fire temple. She also visited Yanar Dag, a great historic location.

The celebs also shared a few more pictures of some binge-eating to chilling sessions – the album is everything nice, sugar, and spice. Aditi took to her Instagram to repost Maliaka’s photo dump pictures and captioned them as, “Day 1 #baku photo dump ….. my kinda perfect day @azerbaijanairlinesindia #makinmemories❤ #sightseeing #food #shopping”

From arriving at the city to ruling the streets in the most fashionable way possible, this girl gang had a perfect day. And we can’t wait to see more stunning images of Malaika, Aditi and their friends from their trip.