Malaika Arora receives a sweet comment from bestie Kareena

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora is one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood. She continuously blows the internet with her superbly toned physique and never fails to impress us with her sense of style. After she recently walked the ramp at an event, her appearance is probably still being discussed by fans.

Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in her blue long skirt, which she wore with a bralette of the same colour and added a shrug on top of it. The actor posted a slow-motion video, in which she displayed her flawlessly toned figure and looked absolutely stunning. In the comments section, Malaika’s best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Can’t see that burger and the dessert you have eaten 87 spoons off anywhere(sic).”

Malaika was in London with her beau, Arjun Kapoor, for a romantic getaway. Arjun recently sent Malaika images and videos from a game at Stamford Bridge.