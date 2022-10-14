Malakpet chilli market to be shifted at upcoming Koheda market: Agri Minister

(File Photo) Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy directed the officials to make provision for shifting chilli market from Malakpet to the upcoming agriculture market at Koheda.

Reviewing the proposed works pertaining to Koheda market here on Friday, the Minister said all the facilities and norms of international standards particularly those in Spain and France, will be made available at Koheda market.

He wanted the officials to ensure advance technological services to maintain the temperature in the auction sheds in order to improve shelf-life of fruits at the market. Accordingly, 11 massive sheds will be built and allocated to commission agents and traders.

To ensure comprehensive development market, the officials were instructed to allocate 20 acres for construction of cold storages, 78.7 acres for fruit market, 19.75 acres for exports market, 27.35 acres for dry chilli market and 73.24 acres for other facilities.

Stressing on increasing the market for mangoes, Niranjan Reddy wanted establishment of irridiation and vapour heat treatment plants which would aid in improving the fruit exports. He also wanted setting up of certification labs and other offices to facilitate exports.

“Before submitting the plans for the DTCP approvals, final approval should be sought from the Chief Minister,” he asserted.