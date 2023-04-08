Malla Reddy declares holiday for his colleges on Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’ release day

As a gesture of appreciation for Naga Chaitanya’s presence at the college function, Malla Reddy declared a holiday for all his colleges on 'custody' release day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:22 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Well-known politician and educationalist Ch Malla Reddy, who founded several engineering colleges, invited the popular actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya as the chief guest for the recent Annual Day celebrations of his Malla Reddy Engineering College.

The event also saw the unveiling of the teaser of the actor’s upcoming movie ‘Custody’ on the same stage.

During his humorous speech, Malla Reddy fondly remembered Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, who was a legendary hero in Telugu cinema. He praised Chay for carrying forward his grandfather’s great legacy.

As a gesture of appreciation for Naga Chaitanya’s presence at the college function, Malla Reddy declared a holiday for all his educational institutions on May 12, the day the new movie is scheduled to be released. He also postponed any exams listed for that day and encouraged his students to bunk any special classes and watch Naga Chaitanya’s movie instead.

The much-awaited 2023 Telugu-Tamil bilingual action thriller film ‘Custody’ by Venkat Prabhu also stars Krithi Shetty, Aravind Swamy, Priyamani, and others in key roles. The film features music composed by both Ilayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja and is being produced by Srinivasa Chitturi.