Man abandons pregnant wife, kids at temple in Siddipet

Siddipet: A man reportedly abandoned his pregnant wife and three children, all aged below five years, at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Komuravelly of Siddipet district on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Chenchu Lakshmi, a native of Dhone in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. When she developed labour pains, some locals called 108 ambulance. While shifting the woman to a government hospital in Siddipet, lab technician R Raji Reddy called up childline toll free number 1098 and informed about the plight of the three children and the mother.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Karra Ramu said they admitted the three children, two boys and a girl, in Balasadan, Siddipet. One of the two boys was suffering from polio. The DCPO told Telangana Today that they would speak with Lakshmi’s family members and make all possible efforts to reunite them with their family. Lakshmi informed them that her husband was a lorry driver.

