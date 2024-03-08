Man and his brother-in-law died in road mishap in Sangareddy district

An unidentified vehicle knocked down their two-wheeler while they were heading to Sangareddy town in search of work.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 01:35 PM

Sangareddy: Maha shivarathri festival turned tragic for a family as the family has lost both breadwinners in a road mishap at Shivvampet village on Friday morning.

An unidentified vehicle knocked down their two-wheeler while they were heading to Sangareddy town in search of work. The victims were Lakavath Srinivas (32), a resident of Malkapur thanda in Tekmal mandal, and his wife’s brother Nenavath Ashok (28), a resident of Mupparam thanda in Alladurgam mandal. The duo would travel to Sangareddy town every day to find out some daily wage by standing on the adda. However, five minutes before their destination, both of them met with a tragic incident, leaving the family in shock. The Police have registered a case. The bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. The Police were trying to trace the vehicle that hit the two-wheeler.