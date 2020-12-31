Man-animal conflict continues to haunt Adilabad

Tigers killed around 50 cattle and 2 humans in Kaghaznagar and Asifabad forest divisions in this year

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The disturbing trend of man-animal conflict made a comeback to erstwhile Adilabad district in 2020, after about three decades. The trend has not only caused misery to two tribal families, but has also spread panic among the rural folk in the district which boasts of a rich biodiversity.

The district is increasingly seeing migration of tigers from neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgharh. Often, the carnivores attack cattle but never harm humans. This phenomenon brought cheer among the Forest Department officials and the people alike till two tribal youths were killed by tigers in two different incidents in November.

In the first instance, Sidam Vignesh (22) was killed by a tiger while he was fishing in a stream at Digida village of Dahegaon mandal on November 11. In the second incident, Pasula Nirmala (18) was mauled to death by a tiger while she was plucking cotton in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal on November 29.

The two incidents that occurred within a gap of 18 days brought back memories of man-animal conflict which was a common affair in several parts of the district till the 1990s. The carnivores attacked about 50 cattle in Asifabad and Kaghaznagar divisions this year, indicating the gravity of the problem. They apparently resorted to killing the cattle owing to shortage of prey in the wild.

The majestic animals from Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Maharashtra continue to migrate to the forests of this district in search of safe habitat, and have made it their home. Some of them developed erratic behaviour due to habitat stress and indulged in killing of humans, Forest officials said.

However, the man-animal conflict has its own implications on the lives of the rural folks and dwellers of habitations located on forest fringes. The residents of remote villages are still living in the grip of fear. Farmers are hesitant to harvest cotton crops, fearing the territorial animal might attack them. Shepherds have stopped going to the forests.

