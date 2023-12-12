Man-animal conflict haunts Asifabad

According to forest officials, about 10 tigers and five cubs were currently residing in forests in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The disturbing man-animal conflict continues to haunt the district which registerd a tiger’s attack on a human after a gap of a year.

Except for cattle killings by tigers at regular intervals, the district did not register human loss in this year so far, bringing a relief to the forest officials and dwellers of the forest fringe villages. However, Gulab Das, a shepherd received minor injuries when attempted to rescue a cow from a tiger in the forests of Vanjiri village in Kagaznagar mandal on Tuesday. The incident panicked residents of villages abutting forests.

Also Read Shepherd injured in tiger attack in Telangana

On November 15 in 2022, an elderly tribal farmer, Sidam Bheem (69) was allegedly mauled to death by a tiger when he was harvesting cotton crop at Gondapur hamlet under Choupanguda village in Wankidi mandal. The district saw a human loss after a gap of two years.

In two separate incidents reported in 2020, two tribal teenagers were killed by a tiger called A2 when they were working in their agriculture fields on November 11 and 29, respectively. The victims were Sidam Vignesh (19), a tribal youngster of Digida village in Dahegaon mandal and Pasula Nirmala (18) from Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal.

According to forest officials, about 10 tigers and five cubs were currently residing in forests in the district.