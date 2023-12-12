Shepherd injured in tiger attack in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:52 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 42-year-old shepherd sustained minor injuries when he tried to save a cow from a tiger while he was grazing cattle in the forests of Vanjiri village in Kagaznagar mandal on Tuesday.

Forest officials said Alluri Gulab Das from Vanjiri was injured on his left hand when he tried to rescue a cow which was caught by a tiger in the afternoon. Gulab was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. The tiger is said to have been moving in the forests of Charigaon, Narlapur, Nandiguda, Darigaon, Vanjiri, Malini, Sheelapalli and many other forest fringe villages in Kagaznagar and Sirpur (T) forest ranges for quite a long time.

Villagers living on the forest fringes have been advised to enter the cotton fields only after 9 am and to leave the farms before 5 pm. They were requested to pick cotton balls in groups and to avoid sudden confrontation with the tiger.