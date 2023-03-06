Man approaches officials seeking protection from dog in Jagtial

Man gives representation to officials in public grievance redress programme on how the dog was turning out to be a threat to children and was damaging vegetable plants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Jagtial: Close on the heels of a youth’s representation for branded beers, another person here approached the district officials seeking protection from a dog.

In this regard, one Chikatla Ashok from Nachupalli of Kodimyal mandal has given a representation to officials in Prajavani, public grievance redress programme held in Integrated District Offices Complex here on Monday.

In his representation, Ashok informed that 12th ward member of their village, Vadlakonda Dasharatham has a pet dog, which was creating terror among the villagers. Besides killing hens, the dog was turning out to be a threat to children and was damaging vegetable plants.

They were scared to send their children outside since the dog was not vaccinated. Despite villagers’ warning on a number of times, Dasharatham was not taking steps to control his dog, he informed and requested officials to take action against Dasharatham as well as his dog.

When Collector Yasmeen Basha questioned where was the need to approach the office for a small issue which could be solved in the village itself, Ashok informed that he has to come to Prajavani since Dasharatham had reacted irresponsibly. Collector instructed the district panchayat officer to look into the matter.