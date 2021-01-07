Man arrested for raping minor in Shamshabad

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of raping a minor girl in the last week of December. The arrested person was S Sathish (40), a flower vendor from Shamshabad. According to the police, on December 30, Sathish raped the 15-year-old girl after promising to marry her. He later threatened the girl, whom he knew for more than a year. The incident came to light after she revealed the incident to one of her relatives.

Based on a complaint, the RGIA police booked a case and arrested Sathish.

