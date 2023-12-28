Man arrested in attempt to murder case in Hyderabad

The police seized a knife from him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:51 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police arrested one person Naseer Pasha alias Muneer Baba (40), who was allegedly involved in an attempt to murder case reported three days ago. The police seized a knife from him.

Naseer took a hand loan from one Mohd Hafeez a few years but could not repay it due to which the latter was pressuring him to clear it. “Agitated over it, Naseer called Hafeez to Bahadurpura on pretext of settling the issue and attacked with a knife,” said DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya.

A case was registered and Naseer was arrested and remanded.