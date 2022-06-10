Man axes sibling to death in Mancherial

Published Date - 08:21 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Mancherial: A man axed his sibling to death following a dispute over sharing of property at Gurvapur village in Kasipet mandal on Thursday night. The incident came to light on Friday.

Kasipet Sub-Inspector A Gangaram said that the deceased person was Gedam Sagar (28), a daily wage earner of Gurvapur village. The accused person was Gedam Sangu, younger brother of Sagar and native of Chintaguda village in Kasipet mandal.

Sangu picked an argument with Sagar over sharing 3 acres of land inherited from ancestors. He in fit of rage brutally attacked Sagar with an axe, resulting in spot death for the latter. He was in Guruvapur to attend a marriage of their relatives. He was denying the share of Sagar for quite a long time.

Sagar used to request him to share it considering his weak financial background. Based on a complaint received from Kamala, the wife of Sagar, a case was registered against Sangu. Investigations were taken up.

