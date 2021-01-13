Man cheats woman in guise of marriage in Hyderabad

The man, Venkatesh Raju cheated a 32-year-old woman, a native of Maharashtra in the name of marriage in Vengalrao Nagar in SR Nagar, alleges the victim

Hyderabad: A man allegedly cheated a 32-year-old woman in the name of marriage in Vengalrao Nagar in SR Nagar. The woman from Maharashtra, who worked for a software company there, came to Hyderabad in 2012 and has been staying in a hostel in Ameerpet since then.

Police said she became friends with one Venkatesh Raju, a worker at a shopping mall in SR Nagar. Eventually, Raju proposed to her and she accepted. He also promised her roles in movies with the contacts he reportedly had in the Telugu film industry. They also decided to marry last year. However, according to the police, when the victim recently asked Raju about getting married, he refused and started avoiding her.

He also abused her and threatened the victim with dire consequences, police said, adding that based on the woman’s complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a ‘zero FIR’ case and subsequently transferred it to the SR Nagar police, who have taken up investigation.

