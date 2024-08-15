Man claims he was threatened by GHMC Mayor; approaches cops

Hyderabad: A man approached the police alleging that Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi along with her henchmen threatened him and created nuisance at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills.

The complainant K Raju, a local resident along with other members in the colony had created an online group had has been actively posting about civic issues in the colony for quite some time.

He was raising questions on the alleged negligence of the municipal authorities in responding and solving issues.

He alleged that the Mayor along with her henchmen recently come to his house and threatened him. Raju alleged that the Mayor also threatened to demolish his house.

An investigation has been initiated by the Banjara Hills police.