Man dies as bikes crashes into pillar of bridge in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 05:44 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 35-year old man died on the spot after the two-wheeler he was riding crashed into a pillar of a bridge at Jamuldara village in Lingapur mandal on Tuesday.

Lingapur police said that Purka Vishwanath from Jamuldara village received serious injuries when the motorbike hit the pillar after he lost control over the vehicle at a curve. His wife lodged a complaint with police. Investigations are on.

