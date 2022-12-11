Man drowns at Edupayala Temple in Medak

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:54 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Medak: A 35-year-old man drowned in the Ghanpur anicut at Edupayala Temple in Medak on Sunday.

According to Papannapet police, Chakali Mogulaiah of Marivelli village of Vatpally Mandal in Sangareddy, had reached the temple along with his family members on Saturday evening for darshan. While having a bath at the Ghanpur anicut, which was brimming with water, Mogulaiah swam deep into the water, but could not get back to the shore. His body was retrieved from the reservoir later. A case was registered.