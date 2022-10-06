Man drowns in Himayatsagar during Durga idol immersion

04:46 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old man drowned in Himayatsagar when he went to immerse the idol of Durga on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Srikanth, a resident of Rajendranagar along with his friends had gone to Himayatsagar for Durga idol immersion last night. However, he slipped and got drowned in the reservoir.

His friends tried to save him but to no avail. On information the police reached the spot and are making efforts to retrieve the body from the reservoir with the help of expert swimmers.