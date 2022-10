Man drowns while collecting flowers from water tank in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:22 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

(Representational Image)

Jagtial: One person, identified as Kasturi Ravi, who got down into a water tank to collect Bathukamma flowers, drowned in Boinkunta of Buggaram mandal on Sunday.

Ravi got down into the village tank to collect flowers but drowned as the water level was quite high. His son alerted the villagers, who rushed to the spot but could not save him. The body was later retrieved from the tank.

