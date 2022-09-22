Jagtial pediatrician comes to the rescue of tribal students in Mancherial

Mancherial: In a novel gesture, Dr Allala Srinivas Reddy, a senior pediatrician from Jagtial district centre, came to the rescue of two tribal students who were struggling to pay fees even after getting shortlisted by an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and a university in Kerala. He handed over financial aid to the students and then felicitated the duo at Bangaru Thanda village in Jannaram mandal on Thursday.

Dr.Srinivas Reddy extended monetary aid of Rs.37,000 each to the two students, Nethavath Prashanth and Badavath Prathima of Bangaru Thanda village in Jannaram, after learning of their plight through a local journalist Nizamuddin. While Prashanth secured admission in IIT-Patna, Prathima was provisionally selected by a university in Palakkad to study chemical engineering.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Srinivas Reddy said he had come forward to provide monetary aid to the meritorious students considering their weak financial background. The students would be a source of inspiration to future generations by excelling in academics if they were encouraged, he said.

Prashanth and Prathima and their parents thanked Dr.Srinivas Reddy for helping them realize their dream of pursuing higher education at the premier institutions. TRS leader Purnachandar Naik and the local media felicitated Dr. Reddy, who has come forward with similar gestures earlier too. In November

last year, he had donated Rs.1 lakh to six financially weak students who were struggling to pay fees to pursue higher education at different premier colleges in the country.

The students were from the Telangana Social Welfare Centre of Excellence (TSWR)-CoE, Bellampalli. In the same month, he also gave Rs.10,000 to a poor girl student of Thungeda village in Rebbena mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad and took up the responsibility of helping her pursue a medical course.