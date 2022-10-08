Man electrocuted while extracting coal from train wagon in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: A 60-year-old person, Karru Rajaiah, was electrocuted while extracting coal from a train wagon at CSP, Godavarikhani on Saturday.

According to the police, a resident of Bapujinagar, Rajaiah came into contact with a high tension electric wire while extracting coal from a goods train wagon in the afternoon and died on the spot.

It is a usual practice to transport the coal extracted from Singareni coal mines of Ramagundam region to other places by loading in train wagons. The train had halted at CSP for this, police said.