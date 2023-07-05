Hyderabad: Fire department rescues 12 people stuck in lift

The 12 persons had got into the lift which due to some technical issue stopped midway.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:38 AM, Wed - 5 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Twelve persons who were stuck in a lift were rescued by the fire department personnel on Tuesday.

According to the fire officials, the incident happened at a shopping complex at Malakpet. The 12 persons had got into the lift which due to some technical issue stopped midway.

Panicked staff tried to open the lift but failed.

Among those stuck in the lift was a pregnant woman.

On information the Malakpet fire station personnel came to the spot and after opening the door of the lift brought all the persons safely outside.