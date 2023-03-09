| Hyderabad One Killed In Brawl Between Tipplers At Jubilee Hills

Published Date - 11:03 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: One person was killed in a brawl between tipplers near a liquor shop at Jubilee Hills on Thursday night.

According to the police, the victim who is yet to be identified, was attacked allegedly by a group of persons near a liquor shop located at Rahmathnagar, Jubilee Hills resulting in serious injuries to him. The victim died on the spot.

On information, the Jubilee Hills police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. The police are making efforts to identify the man and as well the attackers. A case is registered.