Man gets 10 year jail for raping woman in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Mancherial: A Mancherial’s court on Monday sentenced a man to imprisonment for 10 years and imposed fine of Rs 15,500 after finding him of guilt in a rape and attempting to murder a woman eight years back.

Mancherial Additional District and Sessions Court Judge G Maithreya pronounced the verdict, convicting Kudire Rajesh (40) of Patha Bellampallifor the offense against a woman of Naspur in 2014. The court examined pieces of evidence and cross questioned witnesses produced before it by additional public prosecutor Puli Rajamallu.

A case was booked against Rajesh under sections 376, 307, 324 and 448 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The then sub-inspector Pramod Rao took up investigations and gathered pieces of evidence, establishing the role of Rajesh in the crime.