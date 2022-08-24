Man gets 10 year jail for raping woman in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Mancherial: A Mancherial court on Wednesday sentenced an auto-rickshaw driver to imprisonment for 10 years and imposed fine of Rs 5,000 against him after finding him guilty in raping a woman two years back.

The first Additional District and Sessions Judge G Maitreyi pronounced the verdict, awarding the term and fine against the accused person Kadasi Uday Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver from Bellampalli town for outraging modesty of a woman under guise of providing a bail to her husband who was booked in a murder case in 2020.

The court delivered that judgement considering the pieces of evidence and cross questioning witnesses produced before it by public prosecutor Puli Rajamallu. Meanwhile, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan commended the then Bellampalli (Rural) Inspector K Jagadish and court duty officer Raheem for getting the conviction of the crime.