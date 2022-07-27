Man gets fine of Rs 1 lakh for violating bind-over case in Mancherial

Mancherial: Chennur Tahsildar imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh against a person for violating bind-over case on Wednesday.

Tahsildar and executive magistrate Srinivas Deshpandey imposed the fine against Kothari Devender, for brewing illicitly distilled liquor or locally known as Gudumba within a year after being bounded over before the officials for the same offence in the past. Devender was a resident of Suddala village in Chennur mandal. He was detained while preparing the liquor.

Authorities of Prohibition and Excise said that those who were bounded over before a Tahsildar would have to refrain from the offence for a period of year. Else, they would be penalized. The fine amount was credited to the account of the government.