Shepherds’ association urges govt to resume sheep distribution units

The members of the association were submitted a memorandum to the Government whip Beera Ilaiah in his camp office at Yadagirigutta.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 05:46 PM

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Sheep and Goats growers association on Friday urged the state government to take up distribution of the sheep units to the shepherds, who were already paid their share in the form of Demand Drafts (DDs).

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the association president Dayyala Narsimha said that 342 shepherds already paid their share of each Rs 43,750 to the animal husbandry department in the district and waiting for the sheep units for the last eight months. In addition to them, another 13,715 shepherds were eligible for subsidized sheep distribution scheme, he added.

He said that the Congress government should rectify the mistakes in the scheme and taken up distribution of the sheep units as per the promise made to them during the Legislative Assembly election. He urged the state government to vacant posts in veterinary department.