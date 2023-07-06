Man gets lifer for murdering mother in Adilabad

The court, however, acquitted Ram Dev's wife Deepa who was accused of assisting him in the murder

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: A local court on Thursday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on him for killing his mother in Jainanth mandal headquarters three years ago.

Adilabad III Additional Sessions and Family court judge Dr CHVRR Varaprasad convicted Rupani Ram Dev for killing his mother Lasumbai on May 12 in 2020. The court, however, acquitted Ram Dev’s wife Deepa who was accused of assisting him in the murder.

Ram Dev had set fire to his mother after dousing her with petrol after picking up an argument under the influence of liquor and demanding rent for their five acre farm. The 60-year old woman raised an alarm and rescued by her daughter Shantha and neighbors. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment after a fortnight.

The then Inspector Konka Mallesh investigated the case.