Man gets lifer for raping minor girl

Published: 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl three years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The convicted man Ch Sailu (26) was a construction worker from Pragathi Nagar in KPHB and a native of Siddipet district. According to the police, Sai induced the victim girl who resides in the same neighborhood with the promise of marrying her and took her to Visakhapatnam in 2017, where he kept her in a rented room. He later raped her.

Based on a complaint, the KPHB police booked a case and arrested him. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and the team involved in securing the conviction.

