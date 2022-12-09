Man, granddaughter killed in road accident near Narsampet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Representational Image

Warangal: In a tragic incident, a 62-year-old tribal man and his three-year-old granddaughter were killed when a cement laden lorry hit the motorcycle on which they were travelling on the outskirts of Itukalapally village of Narsampet mandal on the national highway 365 in the district on Friday.

The deceased were Dharavath Paschya and his son’s daughter Poornima. Paschya’s wife Nagamma suffered serious injuries in the same incident. The victims belong to Akula Thanda.

While the girl died on the spot, Paschya succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital in Narsampet. They were returning home after purchasing some medicine from a medical shop at Itukalapally village.

The condition of Nagamma who is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Narsampet is said to be serious.

While Paschya’s son Yakub is learnt to have been working as the CRPF constable in Chhattisgarh state, his daughter Poornima had been staying with her grandparents at Akula Thanda.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended on the village. Narsampet police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.