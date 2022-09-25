One more residential school sanctioned for Narsampet constituency: MLA

Warangal: Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said the State government had sanctioned one more Mahatma Jyotiba Phule residential school for Narsampet constituency.

“While the TRS government has sanctioned a total of 33 new Mahatma Jyotiba Phule residential schools in the State, it has sanctioned another school in Narsampet constituency in addition to eight government residential schools,” Sudarshan Reddy said in a press note here on Sunday.

The State government issued GO No: 17 to this effect, and the classes will start from the academic year 2023-24. “Narsampet has already become the education hub in Warangal district with the availability of eight residential schools/ schools and Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas,” the MLA said, thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for sanctioning one more residential school for children of disadvantaged sections.