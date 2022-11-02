Man hacked to death in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:50 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Sangareddy: A man, Vittal, 55, was hacked to death, allegedly by his enemies, at Dudagonda village of Manoor Mandal on Wednesday.

According to locals, Vittal’s family had a land dispute with another family in the village for a few years. While Vittal was proceeding toward his agriculture field on his bike, he was attacked with an axe. He died on the spot. His relatives alleged that the family with whom they had the dispute killed him.

The Manoor Police have registered a case and investigation is on.