Collector Gautham interacts with employees at Khammam IT Hub

As part of SVEEP activity the Collector interacted with employees at Khammam IT Hub creating awareness on importance of vote, cVIGIL App and voter helpline apps.

Updated On - 07:24 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

: Collector VP Gautham interacting with employees at IT Hub in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: The right to vote was the basic right given to every citizen by the Constitution of India and it was a responsibility, which should be fulfilled in an honest manner, said district Collector VP Gautham.

As part of SVEEP activity the Collector interacted with employees at Khammam IT Hub on Wednesday creating awareness on importance of vote, cVIGIL App and voter helpline apps. The right to vote was the cornerstone of democracy enabling citizens to choose who governs them and how they were governed.

The vote was a valuable weapon and the precious vote should not be sold under temptation. There should be a discussion in this direction, it was the responsibility of the youth to create awareness and sensitise their families, neighbours, friends and villagers, Gautham noted.

Youths should check whether their names were in the voter list through the voter helpline app. With the apps one could know in which polling station they have to vote and its location. The youths should also inquire about the votes of their relatives, he said.

Those whose names were in the voter list and who do not have an EPIC card could vote by showing their identity proof. If distribution of money or freebies was noticed in the election the youths should bring it to the attention of the authorities through the cVIGIL App.

The election officials would respond to the complaint within 20 minutes and take action, if action was not taken within 100 minutes, the complaint would reach the Election Commission. The officials would be held accountable for every complaint received through the cVIGIL App, Gautham said

The Collector administered a voter pledge by IT employees. SVEEP district nodal officer K Sriram was present.

