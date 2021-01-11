Man hangs self from electric pole in Jagitial

According to police, the deceased was identified as Chintireddy Gangadhar

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Jagitial: A 27-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the pole of a high-tension power line near Nukapalli of Malyala Mandal on Monday. According to police, the deceased was identified as Chintireddy Gangadhar.

According to villagers, Gangadhar, a native of Thippaiahpalli, met with an accident five years ago and suffered a head injury. Since then, he started behaving abnormally. Gangadhar, who was staying in Hyderabad during the last two years and working as a daily wage labourer, came to his native village recently, villagers said.

Family members of Gangadhar were staying in Jagitial. The police shifted the body for postmortem.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .