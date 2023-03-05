Man held for selling ganja in Hyderabad

Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team caught one person who was allegedly transporting and selling ganja

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team caught one person who was allegedly transporting and selling ganja and seized 24 kilograms of the contraband from him.

Lavoori Naga Raju (28) a car driver from Nalgonda district along with his friend L Santosh and A Naga Raju had purchased the ganja from some source and transported to Hyderabad to sell it a higher price, said Task Force Inspector S Raghavendra.

On a tip off, the Task Force team nabbed him and seized the contraband. The police also seized a Hyundai car from him.