Man held for sexually abusing calf in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: A marble polishing worker, who sexually abused a calf in a dairy farm in Saroornagar, was arrested here on Monday.

According to the Rachakonda police, the man, identified as Sanjay Varma, 20, a native of Banda of Uttar Pradesh had sneaked into the dairy farm at Sagar Hills on Saturday around 11 pm.

“Varma scaled the compound wall of the farm and sexually abused a calf that was tethered in the barn inside. On spotting him during the act, the farm owner caught him but Varma managed to push him aside and escaped from the spot,” the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the dairy farm owner, the police registered a case and arrested Varma on Sunday evening. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .