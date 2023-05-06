Man held for stalking, harassing cricketer Nitish Rana’s wife in Delhi

A senior police officer said that a case of stalking and harassment was registered at Kirti Nagar police station and one person has been arrested

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the wife of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana in west Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the case was filed against two persons who tried to follow Rana’s wife.

