Man held with gold bars worth Rs 18 lakh at RGIA

Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Customs officials on Thursday detained a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad with gold bars worth Rs 18.36 lakh. Officials said the passenger was travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad on IX1948 flight. During the routine customs check, the passenger was found to have concealed three gold bars and 145 boxes of cigarettes in his baggage.

The gold bars weighing 349.8 grams were valued at Rs 18.36 lakh and 145 boxes of cigarettes were valued at Rs 1.20 lakh, officials said adding the gold bars and cigarettes were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act- 1962 and further investigation is on.

