Man held within three hours of robbing house owner in Hyderabad

The suspect, Gaddam Naveen, allegedly decided to make a quick buck by going to houses with ‘to-let’ boards and pretending to rent the place.

Hyderabad: Picking up lessons on YouTube helped him commit a robbery but the police, also using technology, nabbed him within three hours of the crime.

As part of the plan, he went to a house in Gowthami Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, that had a ‘to-let’ board to enquire and engaged the owner A. Umadevi in a conversation. While discussing the rent for the place and other terms, he snatched her gold mangalsutra along with her mobile phone.

The suspect further threatened her saying he will kill her if she goes to the police and attacked her with a knife. The victim defended herself but sustained injuries on her shoulder and arms while Naveen fled away with 27 grams of gold and her smartphone.

Responding swiftly to the complaint made by the victim, the Vanasthalipuram police registered a case and coordinated with Central Crime Station LB Nagar and with CCTV evidence, the suspect was apprehended within three hours of the incident.

The police seized the mangalsutra and the smartphone, in addition to a knife and a two-wheeler from the accused. Along with Naveen, another person, Kasula Naresh Chary was arrested for trying to purchase the stolen goods.

According to the police, the CCTV cameras installed under the Nenu Saitham project of the Hyderabad Police contributed to this arrest along with several other arrests in the past.

