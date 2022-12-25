Man injured in sloth bear attack in Karimnagar

He sustained injuries on his hands and legs and was shifted to a hospital in Hanamkonda by local people, who found him after sometime.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Karimnagar: A farmer Teegala Rajaiah was injured in a sloth bear attack that took place in between Thummanapalli and Chinthalapalli of Huzurabad mandal on Sunday morning.

A native of Thummanapalli, Rajaiah went to his agricultural fields to milk his buffalo in the morning. A sloth bear, which was hiding in a redgram field, attacked him. The bear left him and disappeared into nearby shrubs.

