Man injured in sloth bear attack in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A farmer Teegala Rajaiah was injured in a sloth bear attack that took place in between Thummanapalli and Chinthalapalli of Huzurabad mandal on Sunday morning.
A native of Thummanapalli, Rajaiah went to his agricultural fields to milk his buffalo in the morning. A sloth bear, which was hiding in a redgram field, attacked him. The bear left him and disappeared into nearby shrubs.
He sustained injuries on his hands and legs and was shifted to a hospital in Hanamkonda by local people, who found him after sometime.