Karimnagar to get night food courts soon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:37 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

An artist’s impression of the night food courts, which will come up at Satavahana University in Karimnagar town.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao stated that modern night food courts and markets would be made available to the people of the town very soon.

The Mayor conducted a review meeting with corporation engineers to discuss the progress of the night food court at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao said that land was already identified for a night food court at Satavahana University and designs have also been finalised.

Besides attractive lighting, all facilities, including seating, playing equipment for children, footpaths, tails, greenery and flower bearing trees would be arranged at food courts, he said.

Traders would also be provided all facilities to run their business without any disturbance, he informed and added that the tendering process would be taken up by preparing plans.