Man jailed for sexually harassing minor girls in Shankarpally

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced a man to four years rigorous imprisonment in a sexual harassment case of two minor girls reported at Shankarpally in 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The convicted person – S.Raju (45), a construction worker followed the girls when they were returning from a temple and forcibly took them into their house and sexually harassed.

Based on a complaint, the Shankarpally police booked a case and arrested Raju. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C.Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and the team in securing conviction.

