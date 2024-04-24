| Rachakonda She Teams Crack Down On Harassment Catch 120 Offenders

Rachakonda She teams crack down on harassment, catch 120 offenders

The she teams conducted decoy operations and caught 120 people including 44 minors at public places red handed when they were harassing women.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda She teams during the past fortnight caught 120 persons who were allegedly harassing and stalking women.

The she teams conducted decoy operations and caught 120 people including 44 minors at public places red handed when they were harassing women.

The she teams did counselling in the presence of parents and warned them against repeating such improper behaviour. Criminal cases were also booked against a few of them.

According to the She team, a total of 142 complaints were received pertaining to harassment of women and girls between April 1 and April 15.