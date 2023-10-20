Man killed in road accident at Ibrahimpatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old man was killed when a TSRTC bus hit him at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district on Friday evening.

The yet to be identified deceased man was crossing the road when a RTC bus belonging to Ibrahimpatnam bus depot hit him near Shruthi Garden on the Ibrahimpatnam road. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to government hospital for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered. The accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving of the bus driver, said an official of Ibrahimpatnam police station.