Man kills daughter for refusing to get married

By PTI Published Date - 3 March 2024, 04:27 PM

Jaipur: A 31-year old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her father in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district for refusing to get married, police said on Sunday.

The accused Govind Singh, a farmer, has been rounded up and is being questioned, they added.

Singh, aged around 55, had been forcing his daughter Krishna to get married but the latter kept refusing, Gogamedi police station SHO Ajay Kumar said.

On Saturday, Singh went to Krishna’s room while she was asleep and allegedly attacked her with an axe. The woman died on the way to hospital, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.